Grant sought to boost ag services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has applied for a grant to enhance agricultural services and programs.



At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council agreed to authorize a grant application to the Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Program [WRRP] for funding from the Alberta government.



The County filed an application by the deadline of Jan. 4, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, who presented the recommendation.



“We have applied for $93,775,” Hawken says.



A grant would fund one seasonal position, over 45 per cent of the assistant fieldman wage, and $35,275 in project and extension funding.



Currently, the assistant agriculture field- man is funded until March 2022 and the WRRP grant would extend that to the end of December 2022 and reduce costs of a third seasonal worker, Hawken says.



Under the application, the County has applied to secure 10 additional acres and five beaver mitigation devices in the Alternative Land-Use Services [ALUS] Canada pilot program in 2022.



“Three prospective project sites are in the preliminary project planning stage,” Hawk- en says.



“Due to the 2021 year being fully allocated, these projects must wait until 2022.”



Top financial commitment from Big Lakes for the proposal is $55,600.