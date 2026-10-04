Grant sought to reduce risk of wildfires

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Big Lakes County is applying for FireSmart funding to assess the risk of wildfires in the areas of Kinuso, Faust and Joussard.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council agreed to support a grant application to the Forest Resource Association of Alberta (FRIAA) for funding related to a revised wildfire threat assessment in the three hamlet regions.

Big Lakes County Fire Services has submitted an expression of interest to the FRIAA FireSmart grant program, Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

“Funding would allow the fire service to reassess the wildfire risk for Joussard, Faust, Kinuso and the surrounding areas,” she said.

“The original assessment was completed in 2015 and it is Alberta Wildfire’s mandate to have these types of plans done every 10 years,” Olansky added.

Potential forest fuels and development in the areas cited have changed in 10 years.

FireSmart is a framework designed to mitigate the risk of and educate residents and stakeholders regarding the potential for large uncontrollable wildfires near communities and critical infrastructure. The program teaches residents and stakeholders how to mitigate the risks and impacts of fires that affect communities and infrastructure.

Community members, community leaders, industry and all levels of government have a responsibility to lessen the effects of wildfire.

FireSmart implements both preventing and mitigating measures to reduce wildfire threat to Albertans and their communities while balancing the benefits of wildfire on the landscape.

In Alberta, FireSmart is divided into three planning scales: landscape, community and the wildland urban interface.

Industry is another critical component of the provincial FireSmart program and is an important consideration at all three FireSmart planning scales.