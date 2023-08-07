Grant will help Kinuso ag group celebrate anniversary

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An agricultural society in Kinuso will receive funding from Big Lakes County to celebrate a special milestone.

At its regular meeting July 26, council approved a request from the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society to mark its 50th anniversary on Aug. 25-27.

“To help with expenses associated with hosting an event, the board of directors is requesting a donation from the county in the amount of $1,000,” grants officer Samantha Smith says.

She notes the society has not received previous grant funding for such an event.

In past years, council has supported the society for other events such as door prizes for curling bonspiels.

“The society is excited to host a variety of events on the weekend of Aug. 25,” society president Charlene Hunt says in a letter to council.

“The board’s goal is to keep participants’ costs as low as possible with as many events as possible being free of charge.”

Many activities are planned for the weekend.

“The board plans to acknowledge the founding members and bring back to life many of the events that the society has held over the years.” Hunt says.

Organizers plan to host a pancake breakfast, mini horticultural show, barbecue steak dinner and dance, children’s games and activities, fireworks and more.