Grants announced just in time for Christmas!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River town council decided which organizations to dole out Grants to Organizations funds to at its regular council meeting Dec. 11.

“It was great to see the number of applications for the Grants to Organizations programs,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer, who explains this year’s budget was $50,000 and the program had three intakes.

“In total, (we spent) $49,500 from our budget in 2023.”

Seven applications were received for the last intake deadline of Oct. 31, of which Town administration reviewed and evaluated each submission.

Manzer says in the Recreation and Sport category, North Peace North Peace Navigators received $25,000 to support the Alberta Junior B Provincials they are hosting April 3-7, 2024. Peace Regional Dance Society were awarded $5,000 to support their new initiative of a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 10, 2024, and Wahoos Winter Swim Club received $1,800 to support their Annual Invitational Swim Meet Feb. 25-26, 2024.

Under Community Development, the Peace River Curling Club received $4,700 for hosting the March 8-10, 2024 Club Championships Men and Women’s Qualifiers for Provincials. The final intake of applications approved amounted to $36,500.

“Arts, culture and sports groups are ones that often struggle to host events and the Grants to Organizations program is one that the council and Town can use to help the viability of these organizations and their events,” says Manzer about the importance of the program.

“They also support our resident’s interest in a wide range of activities which these days we also realize are important for physical, mental, and spiritual health of our residents and community. The events that many of these organizations host also draw a large number of visitors to our community which our businesses also appreciate.”

Earlier this year, $13,000 was allocated to three groups. The Peace River Art Club received $7,500 to support their Fall Gala, the Peace River Boating Association received $5,000 for their July Gold Cup event and the Underground Music Society received $700 to help host a fall event.