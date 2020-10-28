Gravesite ‘destroyed’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man was arrested and charged after driving through the fence and damaging a single gravesite at the Kapawe’no First Nation Cemetery Oct. 15.



Sgt. Derek Tomkins, of Lakeshore Regional Police Service, says they responded to a call about 5:23 p.m.



Tomkins says the gravesite was “destroyed” by the male driver, whose vehicle was later located.



The man faces a single count of mischief to property.



His name was not released as the information had not yet been sworn by police.