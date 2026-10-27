Greenhouse gas study will guide Big Lakes County’s decisions

After being approved a federal grant of just under $140,000 one year ago to conduct a study on greenhouse gases in buildings owned by Big Lakes County, council has received a report and will consider options.

At its regular meeting Oct, 14, council agreed to receive the final Greenhouse Gas Feasibility Study report from Sustainable Projects Group for information.

Sustainable Projects Group briefly presented a portion of the findings of the study to council at its regular council meeting Sept. 22, said Joe Zdeb, director of corporate services.

Administration planned to review the report in the days after the meeting and present recommendations and options to council at an upcoming meeting, he added.

A grant for up to $139,920 was approved in August 2025 by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) under the Green Municipal Fund, covering 80 per cent of the project costs, Zdeb reminded council.

Funding, which included, but was not limited to, hiring consultants for a Greenhouse GHG Reduction Pathway Feasibility Study.

Big Lakes contributed a matching amount of $35,083 to bring the total cost of the project to $175,003.

Sustainable Projects Group assessed the buildings that included:

-Big Lakes municipal administrative building in High Prairie.

-Big Lakes public works building in High Prairie.

-High Prairie Airport.

-Enilda Family and Community Support (FCSS) and fire hall building.

-Grouard FCSS and fire hall building.

-Joussard FCSS office and Big Lakes County Fire Services headquarters.

-Faust FCSS and fire hall building.

-Faust public works building.

-Kinuso county satellite office.

-Kinuso Fire Hall.

-Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso.

-Swan Hills Airport.

The grant and project were appreciated, Reeve Tyler Airth said in a Big Lakes news release in August 2025.

“Big Lakes County is proud to take a leadership role in climate action by investing in the future of our community buildings,” Airth said.

“This study will lay the foundation for sustainable infrastructure investments that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and ultimately save our taxpayers money over the long-term.”

The study will help lay out actionable strategies to reduce emissions in county-owned facilities as part of a broader effort to enhance energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, he added.

After the assessment, the study recommends energy conservation measures (ECMs), such as LED lighting, improvements to heating and air conditioning systems, building envelope enhancements, renewable energy and operations adjustments, stated the Big Lakes news release in August 2025.

Upgrades will help extend the life of community assets and reduce the total cost of ownership.

A final report explores the various scenarios to achieve at least a 50 per cent reduction in GHG emissions over 10 years and up to 80 per cent over 20 years based on a 2023 emissions baseline.

The feasibility study was required as a first step for future capital funding through GMF’s Community Buildings Retrofit (CBR) initiative.

Funded by the Government of Canada, CBR helps municipalities upgrade aging community spaces like arenas, pools, libraries and recreation centres – places that are important for residents’ well-being.

It ensures that municipalities like Big Lakes are positioned to make informed strategic decisions about infrastructure and reducing emissions.

Richard Froese

South Peace News