Grimshaw’s Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention (RCSP) is hosting a Grief and Loss Workshop this month to help people navigate the difficult subjects.

The workshop is being held Nov. 19 and RCSP’s North Peace coordinator Casey Szmata says anyone who needs a little extra support should attend the free workshop.

“Grief is a very complicated and changing emotion,” says Szmata.

“It can get very heavy around the holidays, so we thought it might help some people to host this workshop as we approach December,” she adds.

Attendees will discuss how grief affects individuals, common misconceptions of grief, and the grief process.

“We will be exploring what grief and loss are and what they mean personally and how grief can impact us emotionally, physically, socially,” she says.

“We will also try to understand grief as a process, not a task to complete and will be introducing self-care as support, not a fix.”

The course can either be taken in-person or online. The resource centre is located at 5005-53rd Ave. in Grimshaw.

“The RCSP has a commitment to communities to be available and attentive to emotional needs, and supports,” explains Szmata.

“By hosting this workshop, we invite people to share their grief, and understand that they are not alone.”

Szmata says the workshop focuses on understanding grief, challenging misconceptions, recognizing different types of loss, and supporting ourselves and others through grief.

“Grief is not only loss of a person – but can be loss of many different things, such as divorce, loss of independence, and other things,” says Szmata.

“This workshop will enforce that you are not alone in your grief, and we are here to support in any way possible.”

Szmata urges anyone suffering through grief to take the workshop to help build a better understanding of the stages of grief.

“It is said that the five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance,” she says.

“It is important to remember that these stages are not linear, and not universal. Grief does not follow a predictable sequence. People move between stages, revisit them or experience several at once. Every person has their own unique experience with grief.”

For more information about the course, call (780) 539-6680 or email info@startingconversations.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter