Grimshaw council hears update

Felix Bergeron, president of the Peace River Boating Association, provided information for council at its March 27 meeting regarding the association’s various initiatives and projects.

The association maintains several boat launches in the Peace River region and also spearheads the Peace River Gold Cup, Herb Setz Memorial Poker Rally, Jet Boat Championships and the upcoming River Days being hosted by the Peace River Rotaract Club.

The Peace River Gold Cup Race is scheduled for July 5-7 and the association is actively looking for volunteers.