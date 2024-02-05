Grimshaw council OKs requisition

Grimshaw town council has budged for an increase in 2024 for the North Peace Housing Foundation (NPHF).

Council met Jan. 24 and reviewed the 2024 NPHF requisition for Grimshaw totalling $146,394.61 which is a six per cent increase in fees.

The Town of Grimshaw, along with other municipalities, provides funding on an annual basis to NPHF to help support the operation and maintenance of four seniors’ lodges in the region.

The requisition amount has been included in the Town of Grimshaw’s 2024 budget.

The requisition must be paid to the authority.