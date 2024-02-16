Grimshaw reviews FCSS report

Grimshaw town council reviewed the Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) annual report provided by Tracy Halerewich, director of community services, at its Jan. 24 meeting.

The report outlined programming and initiatives in 2023.

Council expressed appreciation for the work of staff in providing a wide-range of programming for residents in Grimshaw, Berwyn, the M.D. of Peace and the County of Northern Lights through the Town’s FCSS and community services.

Council heard community services also provided $650 to the Out of the Cold Shelter following a request from Sagitawa Friendship Center directed to council. Community Services, through the FCSS operating budget, has been donating annually to the Out Of The Cold Shelter since its inception to assist with their programming costs.