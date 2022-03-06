Grizzlies concern Big Lakes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is urging the provincial government to get an accurate count of grizzly bears in the region.

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council approved a letter of support for the M.D of Greenview requesting the government conduct a grizzly population survey in the bear management areas that cover the Swan Hills area [BMA 7], which includes Big Lakes, and the Grande Cache area [BMA 2].

Greenview council requested the letter be sent to Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon and Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development Minister Nate Horner.

Council approved a recommendation passed by the agricultural advisory committee at its meeting Feb. 10, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“With increased reports of grizzly bears by residents, the development of a provincial grizzly bear management plan needs to be prioritized to address the safety of rural residents and inform agricultural producers about what they can do to protect their livelihoods and potentially reduce wildlife conflicts,” Reeve Robert Nygaard writes in the letter.

“The Swan Hills population survey conducted by Foothills Research Institute in 2018 suggested that an estimate of 62 grizzly bears in BMA 7 be used for management purposes until a study with higher precision could be performed.”

The current grizzly population density in BMA 7 is estimated at 12.6 bears per 1,000 square km.

Greenview is requesting an updated population survey to develop a plan as the range of adult grizzly bears has expanded to 1,800 square km.

Surveys were last conducted in the Swan Hills area in 2018 and the Grande Cache area in 2008.

Greenview is asking for a more precise survey in the Swan Hills area and updated figures in Grande Cache.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth agrees the figures in the Swan Hills area need to be updated.

“Their numbers are a long ways from accurate,” says Airth, a farmer in Banana Belt.

The letter from Big Lakes will also note concerns of grizzly bears in the southern part of the county as Airth suggested.

He noted that grizzly bears are a problem in the Banana Belt area, while other councillors added Sunset House and Kinuso.

Big Lakes will also send copies of the letter to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen and Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews, who represents Grande Prairie – Wapiti.