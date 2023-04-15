Grouard Cemetery Committee meets

The Grouard Cemetery Committee continues to meet in efforts to reach several goals.

The committee met March 5 with 47 people attending. Organizers were pleased with the information collected at the meeting from descendants buried at the cemetery.

However, while none of the 58 visible graves were further identified, the committee received information on family connections they did not have before.

Their Facebook page has reached 13,000 people.

Fundraising continues in efforts to raise $60,000. See how progress continues on Facebook by watching the fundraising thermometer. The money is needed for a memorial to acknowledge the 1,000+ souls without grave markers at the cemetery.

The next gathering is tentatively scheduled for late May or early June.