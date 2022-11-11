Grouard community hall proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A community hall may be built in Grouard by Big Lakes County as part of its hamlet upgrade program.

At its regular meeting Oct. 26, council approved the cost estimate of $1.26 million to construct a hall in future years.

“We’ve got to get the ball rolling,” Grouard Councillor Jeffrey Chalifoux says.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth suggested a community organization get involved.

“We can’t build and operate a community hall,” Airth says.

Chalifoux says he plans to meet with a local community organization to work with the county to raise funds and to operate the building similar to other community halls in the county.

Council proposes to build a single-level 3,000-square-foot building at $350 per square foot, says Vic Abel, director of public works.

“Council has determined a list of upgrade projects in the hamlets under the hamlet upgrade policy,” said Abel.

Starting in 2022, each of the five hamlets – Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso – was allocated $200,000 a year for four years.

The cost estimate for the proposed hall includes an entry with a coat and boot area, a kitchen, a common living room or entertainment area, a television movie room, a meeting room, an exterior covered patio-deck area, washrooms, fire alarm and sprinkler systems and a 20 per cent cost contingency.

The estimate does not include cost to purchase land, landscaping and infrastructure work such as installing water, sewer, gas and electricity.

“These costs will need to be determined specific to the site location,” Abel says.

The common living room would be suitable for shuffle board, a pool table, card games and crafts, says a letter from Glen Pitt, engineering manager and principal of TeckEra Civil Engineering Consultants, of Edmonton.