Grouard road paving requested

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A main road in Grouard may get a smoother surface next year as part of Big Lakes County’s hamlet paving program.

At its regular meeting Oct. 13, council approved a recommendation to refer a request to pave Mission St. to the next council strategic planning session.

The request will be taken into consideration with other proposals to set priorities for the 2022 hamlet paving program, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.

“We need to have a good discussion with the new council,” Panasiuk says.

Municipal elections were held Oct. 18.

A request to pave the road between Highway 750 and west for about 1.86 km to the gravel area was received from the Salt Prairie Settlement Society, says Vic Abel, director of public works.

Administration estimates the cost to pave the section of road at current prices would be around $1.2 million.

The road is heavily used by residents of the area to use the landfill and other errands, says a letter from the society signed by president Ernie Hughes.

“Over the last few years, the condition of the road has gotten worse,” Hughes says.

“Sometimes it is so bad, we have to go around [another road], adding costs to our trips to get county services.

“We noticed over the last several years that other roads in Grouard have been improved and paved.

“We want this road to be paved as well so we can be guaranteed good road conditions to go about our business.”