Grouard seniors lend students a helping hand

Grouard Seniors Community Club president Pearl Sandor, left, delivers backpacks and supplies to Grouard Northland School. Accepting is school secretary Brenda Anderson.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s all about the kids!

A simple reason, but very heart-warming and the biggest reason the Grouard Seniors Community Club decided to lend a helping hand Sept. 17.

The seniors held a barbecue to celebrate the beginning of school and to bring the students in the two schools (Kapawe’no First Nations School and Grouard Northland School) together. The High Prairie Municipal Library attended to do face painting and tattoos.

Earlier, the club also donated various items depending on need to students at both schools. The different items came about because the two schools provide different materials for students. Northland School students received backpacks with water bottles and supplies such as personal items, soap, First Aid kits, etc. Both school students received journals and feminine products.

Club president Pearl Sandor is grateful to Peavine Inn and Suites, who donated sewing kits, and shampoo.

She adds the seniors wanted to do something special seeing COVID was finally at its end.

“We decided we needed to do something for the schools again,” says Sandor.

“We invited (the two principals, Julien Morizio at Kapawe’no and Michelle Deering at Northland) to a meeting). They came up with the ideas what they really needed.”

Bringing the students together was also important for the seniors, some who see the students now divided.

“It’s the governments that decided that,” says Sandor. “We want them to work together, be open. I wanted more communication between the schools.”

Morizio, who thanks the seniors for their efforts, is in his second year teaching at Kapawe’no which includes K4 to Grade 12 students. He agrees the two schools should work and can work together when possible as time moves forward.

Deering could not attend but also thanks the seniors.

“We are beyond grateful to the senior’s group in Grouard who are dedicated to supporting students at Grouard Northland School,” she wrote in a prepared statement.

“To show our appreciation students have been writing letters, creating artwork and preparing for a lunch date with the senior’s group on Sept. 21 here at Grouard Northland School. As an instructional leader of the school, I am beyond excited to be a part of strengthening of this partnership to build community engagement.”

Representatives of the organizations at the barbecue Sept. 18 gathered for a photo. Left-right are Kapawe’no First Nations School principal Julien Morizio, Grouard Seniors Community Club president Pearl Sandor, and Shirley Auger, EA at Grouard Northland School.