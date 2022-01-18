Grouard seniors year-end report

The seniors club at Grouard has released a list of the people and/or events supported through the Culture and Recreation grant. They are:

Helped the local volunteer fire department by providing food for the water fun days when it was hot this summer;

Helped fund the cost of the new cross in the local cemetery;

Paid half the registration for children involved in extracurricular activities in High Prairie if they submitted receipts;

Helped Candace Cardinal in her organization of the Orange Shirt Day Walk;

Helped support the cost of new jerseys for sports teams at Kapawe’no School;

Helped support a Fall Festival at Grouard Northland School;

Helped Becky Cloutier in the cost of goody bags for Halloween.