Grouard seniors year-end report

The seniors club at Grouard has released a list of the people and/or events supported through the Culture and Recreation grant. They are:

  • Helped the local volunteer fire department by providing food for the water fun days when it was hot this summer;
  • Helped fund the cost of the new cross in the local cemetery;
  • Paid half the registration for children involved in extracurricular activities in High Prairie if they submitted receipts;
  • Helped Candace Cardinal in her organization of the Orange Shirt Day Walk;
  • Helped support the cost of new jerseys for sports teams at Kapawe’no School;
  • Helped support a Fall Festival at Grouard Northland School;
  • Helped Becky Cloutier in the cost of goody bags for Halloween.

