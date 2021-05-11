Groundwork begins at Pleasantview

Several large trees on the west side of Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie were cut down to make way to construct a two-storey addition for 20 units.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Groundwork to construct a major addition to Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is underway.



Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says the contractor started to get the site ready in early May to construct a two-storey addition with 20 units.



“Stuart Olson Construction took over the site on May 4 getting it prepared for the bigger equipment to come in,” Pratt says.



A timeline for the project will be presented to Heart River Housing at a meeting May 12.



Several large trees on the west boundary of the property were cut May 7 to make way for the new building, he says.



“The parking lot railing and big trees all have to be removed.”



“We tried very hard to keep the big trees but felt with all the digging close to them, we may kill the roots, so unfortunately, they all had to come out.”



He says the wood will not go to waste.



“We are keeping the wood to make some benches for around the site,” Pratt says.



The trees were planted in 1960 when the original lodge was built.



“So we are very sad to see them have to come down,” Pratt says.



“Once we are all done the project, we will plant new trees around the site.”



Heart River continues to plan for a sod-turning ceremony for June 5 as COVID-19 restrictions ban large gatherings.



“We hope the restrictions will be less by then,” Pratt says.



“This would also kick off a small fundraising campaign to cover costs to upgrade the greenhouse and walking trails.”



Earthwork, the foundation and pilings will take a few months before work on the shell planned to start in September.



The expansion project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.



Pratt says the addition will include 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom suites to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and older.



“We have about six units already booked,” Pratt says.



Demand for the new units is growing as the units will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis, he adds.



Applications are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or Pratt by email at [email protected]