Guild members play Santa

Members of the High Prairie Quilt Guild made quilts for youth at the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre. Left-right are guild vice-president Karen Nielsen, guild president Marla Willier, and YAC program co-ordinator Melaney Langenhahn, accepting the gifts on behalf of the centre.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“High Prairie Quilt guild members like to sew quilts, and then we like to give them to worthwhile causes.”



It’s the statement from club president Marla Willier, thereby reiterating what the club has done for many years, whether it be cancer patients, or residents at Pleasantview Lodge or J.B. Wood Continuing Care.



This year, residents at the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre received the gift.



“Years ago we got together to Quilt ‘Til we Wilt and sew quilts for the residents of J.B. Wood and we have continued to do so ever since!” says Willier.



“Our guild also makes Comfort Quilts for those undergoing treatments for cancer which can be requested through any member.”



With the ongoing pandemic, many quilters have been busy stitching away. This year, quilters put out the call for residents at the YAC for our annual Christmas giving.



“We also had the kids fill out a wish list and we bought them each a couple of items on their wishlists,” says Willier.



“This was accomplished through the generosity and giving spirit of our membership.”



Willier thanks club vice-president Karen Nielsen for getting the guild involved in the project, YAC program co-ordinator Melaney Langenhahn, and Corinne Savill for organizing the wishlist shopping and all guild members for their donations of time, money and quilts.



Willier assisted Savill in her duties and deserves special mention.



“We hope we have made a small difference in the life of a child,” says Willier.



“We consider a quilt to be a warm, gentle hug and hope the kids wrap themselves up in their quilts and feel the caring and love that the maker infused into each and every stitch.”