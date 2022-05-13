Gun show returns to High Prairie May 14-15 weekend

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Outdoor Show is back May 14-15 and is expected to be bigger and better.

After the show was cancelled the last two years by COVID-19 restrictions, the High Prairie Fish and Game Association is happy to host another big event at the two arenas and curling rink.

“Everything is sold out again with 150 vendors and everyone is getting excited that the show is back,” show chairman Darrell Basarab says.

“We’ve sold out for the past five or six shows.”

He says 51 vendors are lined up for the gun room in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, 60 in the Artisans’ Market in the curling rink and about 39 in the Sports Palace.

The show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden products, and local businesses and organizations.

Vendors will come from all over Alberta, and some from British Columbia and Saskatchewan, he says.

“We have one gentleman from Grande Prairie coming with Russian jet boats,” Basarab says.

He predicts crowds will be higher than in previous years.

“We usually get 4,500-5,000 over the weekend,” Basarab says.

“We think we’ll have 20-30 per cent more.

“All other gun shows have been busier this year than they were before COVID.”

Several draws will be held during the show, including a gun raffle and 50-50. Tickets sales are already hot, he says.

“People are buying more than they were before COVID,” Basarab says.

Three prizes will be given away in the gun draw and a 50-50 draw will be held daily.

A banquet with a silent auction will also be held on May 14 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the High Prairie Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Basarab says the High Prairie event has become one of the biggest gun shows in the province.

Prior to COVID the gun show was held in April.

After the last event in 2019, organizers decided to move the show to June.

“There are just too many gun shows in April,” Basarab says.

He says countless people have offered to volunteer at the event.

“We appreciate all our great volunteers,” says Basarab.

For more information, phone Basarab at [780] 507-0051, association president Leo Forseille at [780] 523-1550 or email to [email protected]

Anyone wishing to volunteer, may phone Deanna Basarab at [780] 536-7495.