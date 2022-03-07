The High Prairie Gun and Outdoor Show is scheduled to return May 14-15 after being cancelled by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. Glamour and Gear was one of the High Prairie gun dealers at the 2019 show. Left-right are Shannon Greff, of Grimshaw, Robin Sabo, of High Prairie, and store owner Tracy Sherkawi.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular gun show returns to High Prairie in May after being cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020-21.

The 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Outdoor Show is being planned for May 14-15.

“We’re hoping to have a big show,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

“We’re very happy to have the gun show back.”

Organizers hope to attract a high number of vendors and large crowds that have previously attended the event held at the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and High Prairie Curling Rink.

“We’re getting overwhelming response from exhibitors and patrons,” Basarab says.

“Everyone is wanting to get out and back to normal in life.

“We expected bigger crowds.”

Within two days after the news of the event was posted on the association’s Facebook page around Feb. 9, the announcement received about 14,000 views.

Formerly held in mid-April, the gun show has drawn about 150 exhibitors from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan and crowds of 4,000-5,000.

The show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden products, and local businesses and organizations.

“We’re moving to May,” Basarab says.

“May is usually not a busy month for gun shows and we know no other event is happening in the community that weekend.”

He realizes farmers may be out in their fields seeding at that time.

However, he trusts they can spare some time for the show.

After the show was cancelled in 2020, organizers planned to move the event to June.

Organizers will soon start to canvass for sponsorships, prizes for raffles and a silent auction.

A gun raffle is also being planned.

Basarab says the event has become one of the biggest gun shows in the province.

Steps will also be taken to be cautious with crowds and COVID-19.

“We will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation to ensure the safety of all guests, exhibitors and volunteers,” Basarab says.

For more information, phone Basarab at [780] 507-0051 or email to [email protected]