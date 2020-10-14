Gunfire suspects return to court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three people charged in connection with a police incident involving shots fired at officers in High Prairie on May 31 will not be back in court until Nov. 2.



Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview, Kenny Manichoose, 32, of Valleyview, and Courtenay Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton had their matters dealt with in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 5.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for Cunningham’s lawyer who requested the matter return to court Nov. 2.



“There’s a significant amount of disclosure,” Jong said.



He added Manichoose is still seeking a lawyer.



None of the three accused appeared in court.



The three accused were involved in an incident May 31 that included shots fired at High Prairie police.



Cunningham is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a firearm, illegally discharging a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and assaulting a peace officer.



Papastesis faces charges of possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, and possession of a prohibited firearm.



Manichoose is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a firearm, illegally discharging a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, and possession of a prohibited firearm.



The incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and the RCMP helicopter.



Police say the incident was triggered by a traffic stop in northeast High Prairie around 2 a.m. An RCMP news release says officers were responding to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside.



Two guns were seized from the vehicle including a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a replica handgun.