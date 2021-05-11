Guns and vehicles don’t mix

H.P. court docket

May 2, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A senior from Sucker Creek is serving a penalty after pleading guity to violating a firearms prohibition while driving a vehicle.

Lavern K. Willier, 66, was handed a conditional sentence order of 60 months for possession of a prohibited firearm.

He was also fined $500 for improper storage of firearms in a vehicle.

Police officers saw a rifle in a vehicle during a traffic stop on July 26, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne says.

“Officers noticed a rifle with rounds.”

Willier was on a court order to not possess firearms at the time of the incident.

“He didn’t know the firearm was in the vehicle,” lawyer Allan Crawford says.

“It was in plain view.”

The vehicle was owned by his son, the lawyer says.

For the CSO, Willier must be in his home 24 hours a day seven days a week for the first 30 days.

After the first month, he will be on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He was ordered to pay the fine by Aug. 31.



* * * * * * *



Haley Storm Auger was fined $1,000 for operating a vehicle while unauthorized.

Auger was suspended from driving at the time, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne says.

“She didn’t requalify for her licence,” the Crown says.

Auger was ordered to pay by Nov. 30.