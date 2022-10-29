Gunshot prompts Cadotte Lake School lockdown

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A gunshot heard at Cadotte Lake Oct. 21 sprung many people into action and put the Cadotte Lake School on hold as a precautionary measure.

Media Relations Officer Lindsay McNab says the gunshot was heard around 9:35 a.m.

“A heavy police presence is currently in the area while this is being investigated,” she says.

An update was issued later in the day when matters settled down.

“Some officers with the Peace Regional RCMP remain in the area to continue to investigate this report. . .,” says McNab.

“It is believed at this time that there is no risk to the public. Cadotte Lake School has lifted their hold and secure.”

Police anticipated the release of no other updates.

No one was injured during the incident.