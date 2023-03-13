GWC donates to society March 13, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Golden Walleye Classic (GWC) Committee made a $4,000 donation to the High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society March 1. Money came from funds left over from previous Golden Walleye Classics. Left-right are GWC chairman Ken Sperling, GWC secretary-treasurer Mariah Herben, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, who says similar donations in the past were used to purchase equipment or for training. Although not determined yet, this donation will be spent similarly. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You School News – PRJH students leave classrooms for a day in The Great Outdoors Court Docket – “You’ve got the wrong guy,” accused tells police HP RCMP launch investigation after Eagles bus shot at March 10 Minor fire at HP Liquor Store