Half century of volunteering recognized

Pearl Lorentzen
For South Peace News
Kinuso area residents have been volunteering for many years as indicated by two 50th anniversary celebrations for community groups in the hamlet.
In 1973, the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society (CSLAS) and the Kinuso and District Senior Citizens Friendship Club were founded. Volunteers have kept these organizations going for the last 50 years.
To celebrate, on Aug. 25-26 CSLAS brought back the Kinuso Fall Fair, which had not happened for a while. The fair started with children’s activities and a family dance on Friday and ended with a steak supper and adult-only dance on Saturday.
In-between were many fair favourites including a pancake breakfast, children’s games, a bench show, and farmers’ market.
On Aug. 26, two other groups joined the fun. Swan River First Nation held a rodeo at the Swan River Lucky Sound Rodeo Grounds in the afternoon.
The seniors club runs the Kinuso Seniors Centre. It held a free tea on Aug. 26 to celebrate.