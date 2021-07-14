Hall assigned to interim commander at HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP is under the leadership of Sgt. Mark Hall, who is serving as interim detachment commander for the summer months.



Hall is filling in while a new commander is recruited to succeed S/Sgt. Warren Wright, who transferred to Olds in late June.



Hall says he will likely be in the High Prairie posting until the end of August before he leaves for a transfer to Athabasca.



“The role of interim detachment commander for the High Prairie detachment is being managed through RCMP Western Alberta District who have assigned experienced commanders to manage the day-to-day activities,” Hall says.



“The interim detachment commander will assume the same duties and responsibilities as the outgoing detachment commander.”



A new commander is expected to arrive late in 2021.



The interim commander will continue to maintain operations with “business as usual” at the Faust detachment without disruption, Hall adds.



Hall was in charge of the McLennan RCMP detachment since 2019.



Hall says the High Prairie interim commander will continue the work that Wright did in the community including regular communication with local governments, agencies and other partners in the region.



Hall says plans for the transition were started soon after Wright announced in April he accepted a transfer to Olds.



“Despite more recent temporary changes with the senior management at the High Prairie RCMP detachment, there has been no reduction to the level of service being provided by the RCMP,” Hall says.



“Staff and RCMP officers of the High Prairie detachment are committed to continue to provide the same level of outstanding service to the community.”



Sgt. Brent Lawson was scheduled to serve as interim commander before Wright left.



He is on temporary leave, Hall says.



Lawson is expected to return to duties when the new detachment commander arrives.