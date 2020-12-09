Hall at Spruce Point may open this winter

The new building at Spruce Point Park measures 100 x 220-feet, with a 20-foot ceiling. Users hope to be using the facility this winter. It is located next to the rodeo grounds.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The Spruce Point Park Association has a brand new recreation facility going up next to its rodeo grounds.



The facility will be primarily an arena for equine activities, with a kitchen and meeting space, but will be available for all sorts of other uses.



Association board member Mike Skrynyk says the facility went up from nothing in the past two or three months, thanks to the participation of various parties. Donated labour from community members played a big part, Skrynyk says. So did significant contributions from the builder, Integrity Post Structures from Okotoks.



“They gave us a heck of a deal,” says Skrynyk.



Vanderwell Contractors donated a lot of lumber and the Government of Alberta, which kicked in $243,000.



The association contributed $200,000 of its own, and matched the remaining $43,000 by donations in kind from the community, Skrynyk says.



More than matched, in fact: the value of donated equipment and materials is now past $70,000.



The building is 100 x 220-feet long, with a 20-foot ceiling. The entry area and kitchen includes a 20 x 74-foot space, with a 20 x 68-foot mezzanine area upstairs, with a nice view of the arena.



There’s a lot of work to be done on the facility still, but Skrynyk says the equine people hope to start using it this winter.



He adds it will see lots of use in the colder months generally, with so many horse enthusiasts in the area, including Slave Lake.