Hamelin and Cunningham junior golf winners

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new girls’ winner was crowned in the junior golf tournament at High Prairie and District Golf Course.



Kassiandra Hamelin won the girls’ championship in the annual Frank Carson Memorial Golf Tournament held on Aug. 7.



She finished with a score of 83 as Kellie Cunningham finished second with 124 as the only players in the girls’ division.



Noah Cunningham won the boys’ title for the second successive year with a score of 83.



He defeated Reygon Supernault in a playoff.



Jaxen Gauchier finished third with a score of 85.



“We had a total of eight golfers in the junior tournament, more than we usually have, which is good,” tournament organizer Dylan Barrons says.



“We had more juniors, which is good.”



Two girls and six boys competed in the tournament.



Other scores in the boys’ tournament included.



Nolan Hamelin – 97.



Nechako Hamelin – 97.



Taggen Willier – 110.