Hamlet Tidy-Up returns to Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents in hamlets in Big Lakes County can clean up and clear out their garbage and unwanted items during a special campaign in June.

Council approved the newly-named Hamlet Tidy Up at its regular meeting May 25.

Tidy Up is scheduled for June 7 in Enilda, June 9 in Grouard, June 14 in Joussard, June 16 in Faust and June 21 in Kinuso.

“The goal of this initiative is to assist residents with removing trash from their property in an effort to make the hamlets cleaner and more desirable to live and visit,” said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, in his presentation to council.

Residents are asked to bring all trash they want removed, including items as large and fridges and couches, to the curb. Public works staff and vehicles will pick up the waste and transport it to local transfer sites at no cost to residents.

However, the county will not remove old vehicles.

Dates for the campaign were recommended by the public works department because work crews start getting busier in July when they crush and haul gravel.

Formerly known as the Hamlet Clean-Up, the program was conducted in 2018, 2019 and 2021. No clean-up was held in 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions.

Hawken said two different programs have used the same same, so administration suggested calling it the Hamlet Tidy-Up to reduce confusion.