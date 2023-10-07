Handprints ensure we will remember

The National Day Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was marked in High Prairie as several local organizations partnered to host a day of events at the High Prairie High Prairie Legion Hall. The event was co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, WJS Canada, High Prairie and District Museum, Tolko Industries, and the Metis Indian Town Alcohol Association. The day started with a smudge and morning prayer by Elder Joyce Hunt, a Kiaros Blanket Exercise led by Jamie Chalifoux and Carrie MacGillivary, and bannock for lunch. The day concluded with an Every Child Matters Awareness Walk to the intersection of 51 Ave. and 50 St. by MacIntyre Park at the special crosswalk and intersection to remember lives lost in Indian residential schools and murdered missing Indigenous people. Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, created to provide opportunity to discuss the effects of Indian residential schools and their legacy. It acknowledges the experiences of Indigenous peoples, celebrates resiliency and affirms a commitment that Every Child Matters.