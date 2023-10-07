Handprints ensure we will remember

The National Day Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was marked in High Prairie as several local organizations partnered to host a day of events at the High Prairie High Prairie Legion Hall. The event was co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, WJS Canada, High Prairie and District Museum, Tolko Industries, and the Metis Indian Town Alcohol Association. The day started with a smudge and morning prayer by Elder Joyce Hunt, a Kiaros Blanket Exercise led by Jamie Chalifoux and Carrie MacGillivary, and bannock for lunch. The day concluded with an Every Child Matters Awareness Walk to the intersection of 51 Ave. and 50 St. by MacIntyre Park at the special crosswalk and intersection to remember lives lost in Indian residential schools and murdered missing Indigenous people. Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, created to provide opportunity to discuss the effects of Indian residential schools and their legacy. It acknowledges the experiences of Indigenous peoples, celebrates resiliency and affirms a commitment that Every Child Matters.

About 100 people participated in the Every Child Matter Awareness Walk in High Prairie on Sept. 30 as Part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. People walked from the High Prairie Legion Hall to the Indigenous memorial crosswalk by MacIntyre Park at the intersection of 51 Ave. and 50 St. Holding the banner, left-right, are Tillie Prince, 3, mother Stacey Prince, Trixie McGillivray, 6, Oskya Chalifoux, 7, Nakaia Chalifoux, 8, and Dennis Prince.

A Kairos Blanket Exercise was part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30 at the High Prairie Legion. Exercise facilitator Jamie Chalifoux, centre, narrates the exercise along with Carrie McGillivray The exercise explores the contemporary relationships between Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people in the history of Canada.

People of all ages participated in the Every Child Matters Awareness Walk on Sept. 30 in High Prairie as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Three Adults leave their painted handprints on the memorial intersection as part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Left-right, are Verna Wittigo, Dan Helmers and Lorna Grammer, all of High Prairie.

T-shirts promote the message – Every Child Matters!

Gil Gilbert, left, and Charmaine Larsen, both of Sucker Creek carry a banner in the Every Child Matters Awareness Walk in High Prairie Sept. 30. Behind is Barry Sharkawi, president of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.