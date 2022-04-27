Hands-on experience! April 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Students at Joussard School participated in the High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament in High Prairie April 21 and placed second behind Falher Routhier School. Left-right are Kali Badger, Haylen Bellerose, Tazannah Belcourt, Tenley Cunningham, Emmeriah Desjarlais Rowan and Makaio Giroux-Bellerose. Please see more photos next week. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Invasive Special workshop April 28 Thousands jam Baytex Energy Centre to attend Peace River Trade Show McLennan Adopt-a-Flower Pot School News – Students filling baskets for women’s shelter