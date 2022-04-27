Hands-on experience!

Students at Joussard School participated in the High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament in High Prairie April 21 and placed second behind Falher Routhier School. Left-right are Kali Badger, Haylen Bellerose, Tazannah Belcourt, Tenley Cunningham, Emmeriah Desjarlais Rowan and Makaio Giroux-Bellerose. Please see more photos next week.

