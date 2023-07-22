Happy 50th! July 22, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Prairie River Gas Co-op in High Prairie celebrated its 50th anniversary July 14 with a barbecue at its south end location. Cutting the cake are board chair Doris Duchesneau, left, and manager Darryl Gill. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Kickoff Bash perfect way to begin the summer Show & Shine returns to McLennan Aug. 5 SARDA preparing to celebrate grand opening Thousands expected to attend Peace Air Show July 22-23