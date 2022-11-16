Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Falher IGA will feel a little different going forward, as staff and owners wish their long-term employee Sharon Larson, right, a happy retirement! Larson, who has been working at the store for the last 14 years, has decided to hang her working hat. She is unsure of what her retirement years will bring, and says she’s both excited and nervous for her new ventures. Owners Gary Doran and John Nicolet share the sentiments of manager Nolan Parker (pictured with Larson) about their outgoing employee. “Sharon will be missed immensely by everyone she has worked with here,” says Parker. “She has been a wonderful employee and a great co-worker to us. All the staff and management at the IGA wish her a blessed retirement.”