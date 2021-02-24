Hard work pays off for MP Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It isn’t often an Opposition MP can solicit support from all political parties to achieve his goal.



It’s what Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen has done, however.



On Feb. 16, Canada adopted Feb. 22 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.



It has long been a passion of Viersen’s to achieve this goal, and the jewel in the crown of the work done by the All-Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking that Viersen co-chairs and launched in 2018.



In a speech Feb. 16 in the House of Commons, Viersen emphasized, that ending human trafficking cannot be done by governments alone but also the participation of each Canadian.



“Even in my large rural northern Alberta riding, human trafficking is taking place,” he says in a new release.



“Last summer, the RCMP charged a 30-year-old man from La Crete with trafficking a minor. With so many kids online, traffickers are also adapting their efforts to lure and exploit children over the Internet.”



Viersen hopes that the awareness will help put an end to human trafficking and modern slavery in Canada.