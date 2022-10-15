Harvest of plenty!

In the Woods Animal Rescue in Marie Reine held a pumpkin sale Oct. 7 in High Prairie to raise funds. Left-right are Harvey Blais, volunteers Krysten Merrick and Michelle Payan and In the Wood vice-president Cheryl Bastien. Zucchini, squash and beets were also sold at the fundraiser.

