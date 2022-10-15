Harvest of plenty! October 15, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 In the Woods Animal Rescue in Marie Reine held a pumpkin sale Oct. 7 in High Prairie to raise funds. Left-right are Harvey Blais, volunteers Krysten Merrick and Michelle Payan and In the Wood vice-president Cheryl Bastien. Zucchini, squash and beets were also sold at the fundraiser. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You T&R Day ends with Every Child Matters Walk FireChase returns to HP Sucker Creek remembers missing, murdered Heart River postpones opening of Pleasantview Lodge addition