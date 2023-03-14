The High Prairie Agricultural Society is inviting dog owners to Dog Obedience and Agility sessions at the High Prairie Agriplex each Tuesday until the end of May from 7-8 p.m.
Owners are asked to bring a leash, treats and appropriate footwear for the dirt arena floor. All dogs must be on a leash and under control by the owner. Problematic dogs will not be allowed.
The sessions are intended as a fun group activity, not a professional training program. Volunteers make it possible. Participants are expected to help with setup, take down and fundraising for equipment.
Cost is a weekly $20 drop-in fee and waivers must be signed before starting.
Have fun with your dog at HP Agriplex
The High Prairie Agricultural Society is inviting dog owners to Dog Obedience and Agility sessions at the High Prairie Agriplex each Tuesday until the end of May from 7-8 p.m.