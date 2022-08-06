Healing through tradition

Kokum’s Outreach, operated by April Isadore, held its Summer Showcase July 27 at the “Hippie Hill” location just west of Driftpile on Highway 2. The showcase featured many of the services and activities offered by Kokum’s Outreach, which are all designed to focus on an individual’s mental and spiritual support. “We provide an opportunity for healing,” says Isadore, adding it is attained through both Indigenous traditions and modern methods. Included was smoked fish making, dry meat making, traditional dancing, hand games, a tipi set up and historical tent, bannock on a stick and peppermint tea making, massage, reiki, arts and crafts, an Elder’s Medicine Walk, tarot card readings, healing through painting and much more.