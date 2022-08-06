Healing through tradition

Kokum’s Outreach, operated by April Isadore, held its Summer Showcase July 27 at the “Hippie Hill” location just west of Driftpile on Highway 2. The showcase featured many of the services and activities offered by Kokum’s Outreach, which are all designed to focus on an individual’s mental and spiritual support. “We provide an opportunity for healing,” says Isadore, adding it is attained through both Indigenous traditions and modern methods. Included was smoked fish making, dry meat making, traditional dancing, hand games, a tipi set up and historical tent, bannock on a stick and peppermint tea making, massage, reiki, arts and crafts, an Elder’s Medicine Walk, tarot card readings, healing through painting and much more.

Mika Rain performs in her jingle dress. Wapastim Isadore performs the chicken dance, which copies the chickens during the mating season, at the Kokum’s Outreach Summer Showcase July 27. The showcase featured many of the services and activities offered by Kokum’s Outreach, owned and operated by April Isadore, which are all designed to focus on an individual’s mental and spiritual support. Avis Giroux participated in the “Healing Through Art” station. It is one of many ways people can get more in tune with their inner spirit. Elder Hank Giroux provided the expertise at the Medicine Walk and Talk. He showed visitors the many native plants used by Indigenous people. Indigenous Tourism Alberta [ITA] representatives attended the camp to provide media coverage. Left-right are ITA freelancer Kelsey Olsen, camp operator April Isadore, and ITA photographer Noella Steinhauer, owner of Steinhauer Photography, of Edmonton. Bannock on a stick [bannock baking] provided a tasty snack for camp participants Sheila Soloshy, left, and Lise Sloan. Inside the bannock station were Lisa Giroux, left, and Libby Courtoreille. In addition to bannock baking they also provided Laboom, commonly known as peppermint tea. Moose meat was smoked the traditional way by Sheri Giroux, left, and Laura Giroux. Not shown is “cutter” Gail Supernault. Michelle Cunningham, left, offered tarot card readings to interested people like Lillian Shirt. Tina Isadore and several members of her family attended to showcase Indigenous dancing. Isadore carefully explained each dance and its meaning, as well as the meaning of drumming and songs.