Health & Wellness Fair at Little Buffalo Sept. 14

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Health and Wellness are taking precedence in Little Buffalo on Sept. 14.

The community is being treated to a Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Little Buffalo Ventures Hall. Northern Sunrise/Nampa FCSS director of community services Amber Houle says the event will be a great opportunity for people to have access to information without leaving their own home community.

“Having the fair in the community allows the residents in the area to gain knowledge of the services and programs offered without having to drive great lengths,” Houle says.

“The fair is an opportunity for residents to explore the services and ask questions to the providers,” she adds.

FCSS is partnering with Lubicon Lake First Nation, KTC Child and Family Services and National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program (NNADAP) to provide the educational opportunity to residents.

“We have extended invitations to educational institutes, several Alberta Health Services departments, the Family Resource Network, private mental health organizations, Indigenous organizations and a variety of health and wellness related service providers,” Houle says, saying it will be an opportunity for people to acquire contacts and program information in one setting.

“We will also be offering screening services onsite for those interested.”

Houle says the fair is an opportunity for residents to broaden their knowledge on the services and programs offered within the region.

“Many people are unaware of the number of options they have for health and wellness type services within their own area,” she says. “It also allows for residents to meet the faces behind these organizations.”

Houle says this is the second Health and Wellness Fair they have run with NNADAP and they hope to make the fair an annual event, rotating between Lubicon Lake and Cadotte Lake.

“The Health & Wellness Fair allows residents to meet service providers and gather program information,” she says. “We have encouraged the service providers to bring along door prizes for added fun.”

The afternoon will wrap up with a free barbeque, some giveaways and door prizes.

For more information, call Amber at (780) 625-3287 or Elizabeth at (780) 629-3760.