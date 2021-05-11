Healthy workshops offered online

SPN Staff

Residents in northern Alberta are invited to attend free, online Alberta Health Services [AHS] workshops designed to help them develop skills to live more healthy lifestyles.



The Alberta Healthy Living Program [AHLP] offers health education workshops via Zoom, an online video communication app, says a news release May 5.



Participants can access these workshops at home on computer, tablet or phone.



Workshops are led by AHS healthcare staff.



Participants will meet others who share similar health experiences in a supportive and interactive setting. Session days and times vary.



Registrations are open for the following online workshops:

-Better Choices, Better Health – Self-Management for Pain.

-Getting to Know Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

To register for either workshop, or to find out which AHLP workshop is best for you, please phone [1-877] 349-5711.



Additional information can be found on the AHLP website at: www.ahs.ca/ahlp