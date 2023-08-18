Heart River celebrates ‘milestone’ opening August 18, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Heart River Housing in High Prairie celebrated the grand opening of its new 10-unit enhanced living apartments for seniors Aug. 11. Heart River Housing longtime lodge activity co-ordinator Norma Deuchar, front left, and HRH chair Myrna Lanctot, front right, cut the ribbon. In the second row, left-right, are HRH director Raoul Johnson (M.D. of Smoky River councillor), HRH director Brian Panasiuk (Town of High Prairie mayor), HRH director Donna Buchinski (Town of Falher mayor) and HRH director Ernest Johnson (Village of Girouxville councillor). Back row, left-right, are Pleasantview manager Linda Peterson, HRH special projects co-ordinator Darla Driscoll, HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt and consultants Tara Wiess and Derek Wiess. Even though residents moved into the apartment last November, Lanctot says the opening is a milestone for Pleasantview and HRH. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Toe-tappin’ time at Pleasantview Health & Wellness Fair at Little Buffalo Sept. 14 Ryders dedicated to community Caouette crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen