Heart River plan endorsed

Proposal would add 20 units onto Pleasantview Lodge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A plan to help meet future housing needs for seniors was endorsed by High Prairie town council at its July 14 meeting.



Just barely!



By a 3-2 vote, council voted to write a letter of understanding to Heart River Housing to support the plan.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk and councillors Donna Deynaka and Arlen Quartly voted in favour while councillors Brian Gilroy and Michael Long opposed.



Long said he “would like to support it” but he can’t after Big Lakes County yanked $400,000 in grant money whereas Gilroy wanted solid numbers on costs to High Prairie taxpayers before proceeding.



Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt attended the meeting to pitch the plan. He said since the Alberta government capped funding, he predicted money for the project would be “slim to none”.



“We’ll have to do it ourselves,” he said.



Heart River proposes to borrow $11 million to build the additions at Pleasantview Lodge and Villa Beausejour in Falher. Heart River’s 11 member municipalities would pay based on equalized assessment. All 11 members are being asked to support the plan, including Big Lakes County. Construction is planned to begin in 2021.



The addition in High Prairie, if built, will be on the portion of the existing building where the offices now sit. Heart River has purchased the old RCMP building [former KBS-TV and KC’s Factory Furniture location] and will be moving.



“It’s an exciting time, our seniors want this to happen,” said Long.



“They want to live here [High Prairie]. My only concern is can we afford it.”



He again cited the loss of $400,000 in expected grant money from the County.



“How do we move forward with Big Lakes County when they can’t be trusted,” said Long.



“We have an opportunity to add onto our facility in High Prairie,” said Pratt. “That’s huge.”



Gilroy noted the tax requisition increase from Heart River was $50,000 last year and $95,000 this year.



He also addressed a statement from Pratt when he said to call Heart River over increased taxes and he would explain it.



“When they see the [tax] bill they come to us,” said Gilroy.



Gilroy said any increase in requisition may result in decreased services in the town due to budget constraints.



“The other option is not to do anything and seniors move out of the community,” said Pratt.



After Pratt left, council debated the matter. Gilroy said seniors are already leaving.



“We also know a lot of our people who have moved to the county because of lower taxes,” he said.



“[The proposal] could be detrimental to our community” because of the larger burden, he added.



Town of HP CAO Brian Martinson noted if anyone should complain, it’s the M.D. Of Greenview, who is funding 50 per cent of the costs, and Big Lakes County 20 per cent.



“I think you’ll hear more grumbling from them.”



Gilroy responded by saying Big Lakes is already “downloading” onto the Town.



“I want to protect our taxpayers,” said Gilroy.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk disagreed saying the lodge was self-sufficient and shouldn’t cost the Town more money.



Long again alluded to the loss of the $400,000 from the County.



“[Big Lakes County] understands what they did to the taxpayers of this community.”



“The County seems to be more favourable on projects outside of High Prairie,” added Gilroy.



“Some of them believe we get too much,” he added.



Panasiuk was baffled by what he heard.



“We’re getting 96 cents on the dollar,” he said referring to the funding model presented by Pratt.



“For a relatively small price…



“We’d be crazy not to approve this. So much of this project is supported by other communities.”



The matter came down to Deynaka to break the tie in the absence of councillors Judy Stenhouse and Debbie Rose.



“It’s a requisition, we have no choice,” she first noted.



“It’s a great addition to the town. Where we’re at right now…with COVID, businesses are impacted. Now we have this $400,000 over our head. What can we afford and where will we get the money from?”



“This is a project for High Prairie,” said Panasiuk. “If we don’t approve it they will build it somewhere else.”