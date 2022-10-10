Heart River postpones opening of Pleasantview Lodge addition

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A grand opening for a two-storey 20-suite addition at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie planned for Oct. 14 is being postponed.

“We’ve had some delays to finish the project for occupancy,” site manager Linda Peterson says.

Work crews are doing some final touches to the building, she notes.

Peterson is not sure whether the grand opening will be held in October or November.

New residents are excited about their new homes, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“People are waiting and itching to get in.”

The addition features 10 suites on each level, a total of 10 one-bedroom suites and 10 two-bedroom units.