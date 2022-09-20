Heart River targets Oct. 14 for grand opening of Pleasantview addition

Exterior work is nearly complete on the two-storey addition at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie as seen on the southwest corner of the new building.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will welcome new residents into a new 20-unit addition in the coming weeks.

Work is nearing “crunch time”, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“We are in the final weeks of construction and hope to have some suites available for residents to move in starting Oct. 1,” Pratt says.

“Some outside work will be completed after Oct. 1 but it will be awesome to have people move into the new building.”

A grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house has been planned for the afternoon of Oct. 14, he says.

Some units will be available for tours.

New residents are eager to move in as the housing units are the top priority for the project, he says.

“People are waiting and itching to get in,” Pratt says.

“We hope to be done by Oct. 15 and fully moved in by Nov. 1.”

After the residential units are complete, crews will work on landscaping and build the carport on the west side of the building.

“The contractor will finish the landscaping around the building with topsoil and grass to seed and rock where required,” Pratt says.

Work on the building project will wrap up when crews finish the games room and family room southeast of the new building where the housing authority was based.

“We encourage all Pleasantview residents to use the games room and family room,” Pratt says.

The two-storey addition will add 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites on one level in a building that originally opened in 1960.

Suites are built to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and over.

“Units are designed to give seniors full privacy yet have the option to be interactive with the lodge,” Pratt says.

A one-bedroom suite ranges in space from 650-710 square feet.

Suites are also barrier-free.

A two-bedroom unit ranges from 860-915 square feet.

Each unit includes major appliances and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Outside, each unit includes a balcony eight feet by six feet and personal cold storage.

Exterior access to the addition will be secure with buzz-in doors and security cameras.

Residents will also be able to keep their vehicles under covered parking with a roof only.

Fundraising to enhance the yard and site continues with the project estimated at $95,000.

Heart River Housing plans to build a new greenhouse, a pavilion with a barbecue, extend walking paths, add benches and pergolas and plant trees.

“We hope to have the walking trails done by Oct 1, and then work on the greenhouse building,” Pratt says.

“We hope to have it all done before winter.”

Lumber used for the project will be reclaimed wood from a tree planted in 1960.

Rest areas will also include historical plaques to celebrate and honour the past of Pleasantview Lodge.

Citizens, businesses and organizations are invited to donate in various ways.

For more information, phone the HRH office in High Prairie at (780 523-5282 or email Pratt at lindsay@heartriverhousing.ca.