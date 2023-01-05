Heavy police presence lifted

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An incident involving a heavy police presence in Little Buffalo is over.

Peace Regional RCMP advised the public of their action Dec. 29.

On Dec. 28, RCMP first advised the public of an ongoing incident.

“Peace River RCMP wish to advise that there is currently a heavy police presence in Little Buffalo,” said Cpl. Lacey Blair, Media Relations Group, Wood Buffalo RCMP, in a news release.

“There is no immediate threat to the public, however, there will be a heavy police presence in the area until the matter is resolved,” she added.

During the incident, police asked residents to refrain from posting photos of police officers on social media.

Police did not immediately advise if anyone was charged after the incident ended.