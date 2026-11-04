Help is on the way this Christmas!

If you or someone you know is struggling to make ends meet, a little extra help is available to residents of the Smoky River Region this holiday season.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is hosting its Christmas Voucher program again, kicking off on Nov. 1.

FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says the Christmas Voucher program is meant to give a little extra comfort to families in need in the festive time of year.

“The Christmas Voucher program assists people who are financially struggling at Christmas,” says Tremblay.

“A voucher to purchase food at either Falher Foods or Falher Co-op, as well as toys for children aged 16 and younger, are provided to each qualified applicant. Voucher amount is based on the size of the family.”

Tremblay says the program is funded through donations received from the public each year. She explains the program would not run without the support of community members.

“People are facing very difficult times financially, with rising costs of food, fuel and other items,” she adds.

“This program is meant to help take some pressure off people, knowing that they have a place to turn for a little help. They won’t have to choose between paying the natural gas bill or having a Christmas for their families.”

Tremblay says they are accepting financial donations from people in the community who are able and willing to give to the program. She adds it’s a great feeling being able to make local families’ lives a little brighter during the holiday season.

“Applicants don’t need to be low income to apply, we just ask that they prove the need for the program,” says Tremblay.

“Essentially, this means proving that their allowable expenses outweigh their income.”

If you’re unsure whether you qualify, Trembley asks that you contact their office. She says the vouchers are a certificate given to each successful applicant, allowing them to spend specific amounts at the local grocery stores. She says the total amount will vary depending on size of family.

Applications for the program are located at each municipality office, including Birch Hills County, and the Smoky River FCSS offices.

Applications run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 4 at 4 pm, and Tremblay says no late applications will be accepted. Christmas Voucher pick up will be held on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 in Falher and Dec. 18 in McLennan.

Tremblay also adds that Fill the Sleigh will be held this year on Dec. 5. The Fill-A Sleigh campaign is hosted annually at Red Apple in Falher and will help to support a program that spreads Christmas cheer to people who are facing trials and tribulations. The campaign helps collect toys for the Christmas Voucher Program.

“The Red Apple graciously offers every year to hold this event, and we appreciate all the businesses that help out this time of year,” concludes Tremblay.

If you would like to donate to the Christmas Voucher program, please call (780) 837-2220.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter