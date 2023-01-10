Help to learn Math available

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Adult Learning will be holding a couple of courses in upcoming months to help promote growth in both youth and adults.

The first course being offered is Meeting You in Math. . .An Online Course, being offered on Feb. 23, and March 2, 9, and 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., all online.

“According to the PIAAC (Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies) study done in 2013, one in five adult Albertans struggle daily with literacy and numeracy,” says administration coordinator Leslie Carbone.

“Fractions and decimals are everywhere and used frequently in everyday life. The skills you will learn will aid in problem solving as well as assist parents with children learning fractions and decimals in school.”

Carbone says she has laptops or iPads that can be borrowed if interested participants do not have a computer to utilize.

The course is meant for anyone over 18 years of age who struggles with mathematics up to high school level, with a focus being put on fractions and decimals.

The course costs $20, but subsidies are available for anyone who may need assistance.

They will also be providing an opportunity for anyone over 13 years of age to adults to take a Learner’s License Prep Course on March 20, 22 and 23 from 4-6 p.m. The course will be held at the M.D. of Smoky River Office at Falher.

“Many find the Learner’s License written test difficult,” says Carbone.

“We use clear language to guide our learners through the material to build their confidence and provide learning strategies for recalling important information,” she adds.

Laurie Dagenais will be instructing the course, but don’t fret if you cannot attend this session as Smoky River Adult Learning will hold another prep course in the fall.

“We have been to able to help both young and adult learners achieve success when writing their learner’s license exam,” she says.

“We assist learners to build skills and habits needed to set and achieve their learning goals, specifically their learner’s license.”

The course will be covering the following topics: getting ready to drive, traffic controls, driving basics, intersections and turns, highway driving, challenging road conditions and emergencies, responsible driving, sharing the road, and driving within the law.

It will cost $25 for an individual to attend the Learner’s License Prep course.

If you are interested in enrolling in either course, please phone Leslie (780) 837-3013 or Laurie at (780) 837-4064.