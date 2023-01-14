Helping where it’s needed! January 14, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 West Fraser believes in giving back to the communities in which they live and work. Before Christmas, High Prairie Forest Products (HPFP) donated $10,000 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society. The food bank works to meet the immediate food needs of children and families in High Prairie and surrounding areas, while working toward a long-term solution to address hunger and poverty. West Fraser is pleased to support this community resource which shows true dedication to addressing the needs of local residents. In the photo, left-right, are HPFP planer superintendent Kim Somerville, HPFP lead hand Laura St. Cyr, food bank president Cliff Nafziger, and HPFP safety resource Brianne Limoges. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HFCRD offering nutritious food for students Want to become a citizen scientist? HPSD launches mental health pilot project Cold snap reduces crime over holidays, says S/Sgt.