Henihan wins byelection

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tom Henihan is the newest trustee elected to serve on the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustes.

Henihan won a byelection for the Ward 2 McLennan district Dec. 16 by defeating Terry Valiquette 26-14.

The result is unofficial and includes the vote count reported from all voting stations, including the advance vote and institutional vote.

In his election profile, Henihan said he appreciated the value of receiving a Catholic education.

“I believe providing a good, comprehensive education is central to creating an enlightened, inclusive and compassionate society, a vibrant community.”

Henihan’s children attended Ecole Providence at McLennan. He worked as a reporter for the local newspaper and served on McLennan town council for a brief period.

“Whether Catholic or non-Catholic, it is important to ensure local people feel that Ecole Providence is their school and everyone should be encouraged to participate in the affairs of the school to ensure its continuing success,” he says.