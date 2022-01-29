Here it is!

South Peace News received a copy of the proposed mural for the High Prairie Canada Post office. Town council approved the approximate 10 x 13-foot mural at its Jan. 11 meeting. The mural will be placed on the east wall of the building. Montreal-based Transworld Signs designed the logo for Canada Post. A story was published in the Jan. 19 South Peace News.

