Here it is!

January 28, 2022

South Peace News received a copy of the proposed mural for the High Prairie Canada Post office. Town council approved the approximate 10 x 13-foot mural at its Jan. 11 meeting. The mural will be placed on the east wall of the building. Montreal-based Transworld Signs designed the logo for Canada Post. A story was published in the Jan. 19 South Peace News.