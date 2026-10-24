Hesse honoured for teaching excellence

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division recently honoured a teacher at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie. Jesse Hesse, middle, was the Division’s winner of the Excellence in Catholic Education Award for 2025-26. Standing with Hesse are Supt. Victoria Cornick, left, and board chair Kelly Whalen, right.

St. Andrew’s School teacher Jessica Hesse was honoured by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division as the Division’s winner of a provincial teaching award.

Hesse, who teaches in High Prairie, was recognized on Faith Day for Teachers Sept. 21 with Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church in Peace River, posted on the Holy Family website.

Hesse was the Division winner of the Excellence in Catholic Education Award for 2025-26, announced April 8.

Presented annually by the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta (CCSSA), the provincial award honours teachers who inspire students, nurture faith and demonstrate a deep commitment to Catholic education.

Hesse is humbled to be the Division’s winner.

“I am honoured to receive the award,” says Hesse, a teacher at St. Andrew’s since September 2021.

“I am truly grateful to be recognized in this way.

“The kind words from administration, both in the nomination and in the award announcement, made me feel deeply valued and appreciated.”

Hesse has a passion for her work.

“Teaching is a profound responsibility and I am inspired by the students every day to do my very best,” Hesse says.

“Whether teaching Religion, Math or any subject in-between, meaningful learning is rooted in connection.”

Her dedication to students is a long-lasting commitment.

“Taking the time to understand students and ensuring they know they are cared for makes all the difference,” Hesse says.

“I will continue striving to support and reach every student who walks into my classroom.”

School principal Matthew Morrisey says Hesse is worthy to receive the award.

“Jessica’s dedication to Catholic education is evident in every aspect of her work,” Morrisey says.

“She consistently models Catholic values while inspiring her students to grow in faith, deepen their understanding and strive to exceed their own expectations.

“Her compassion and commitment make her an integral part of our school and parish community.”

Hesse has been selected to represent Holy Family for her faith-filled leadership, collaborative spirit and meaningful impact on both the local school and parish community.

Through her work teaching Grades 4 and 6 Religion, Hesse fosters the spiritual, intellectual, social and emotional growth of her students while guiding them in their faith journey.

Holy Family Supt. Victoria Cornick commends Hesse for her passion and commitment to student success and faith formation.

“Jessica embodies the spirit of Catholic education through her strong faith and dedication to nurturing the whole child,” Cornick says in a news release dated April.

“Her leadership in preparing students for the Sacraments of Confirmation and Reconciliation reflects her deep commitment to Catholic teachings and her ability to make faith both meaningful and accessible to students.”

The 2025-26 Excellence in Catholic Education Awards were presented to each division winner during the CCSSA’s Sharing Purpose in Catholic Education (SPICE) retreat April 30 to May 3 in Kananaskis.

The CCSSA considers each nominee an award winner.

Richard Froese

South Peace News